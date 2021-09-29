Asante Akim Central MCE nominee gets overwhelming approval

Politics of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A huge roar and jubilation greeted the Asante Akim Central Municipality after the Municipal Chief Executive nominee was given a jaw-dropping victory.



He garnered 35 votes representing 100% out of 35 total votes cast.



Mr. Robert Yaw Kwakye was selected by President Akuffo Addo through the Local Government Ministry to serve as his representative for the municipality.



The nomination process followed intense anticipation as Ghanaians waited anxiously for the list to be released.



In massive jubilation coupled with a band and chanting echoed across the municipality, some constituents are convinced Mr. Kwakye will be the best person to work towards achieving their needs.



In a brief address to the media Hon. Robert Yaw Kwakye thanked the president and his constituents for the huge endorsement given him.



Mr. Yaw Kwakye promised to work relentlessly to further develop the municipality



He said he will continue from where his predecessor stopped to strengthen the social and economic development of the area.



The first-timer is also confident of streamlining the security problems and accident cases on the Konongo to Juaso road.



The Member of Parliament for the Asante Akim Central Constituency Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi said he will work closely with the MCE to develop the Constituency.



He thanked constituents for conducting themselves properly during the voting process.



With regards to security, he said he will team up with the MCE and the security agencies to ward off criminals in the area.



Mr. Antwi advised that assembly members give their utmost support to the MCE so that they will collectively develop the municipality.



The Konongo area is flagged as one of the traffic-prone areas in the region causing several commuters plying the Kumasi- Accra road to spend hours in a single place any day every day.



However, work has begun on the dualization of the Konongo to Juaso road to check the long winding traffic as well as reduce road accidents in the area.



Asante Akim Central Municipal Assembly is one of the forty-three districts in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.



It was originally created as a district assembly in 1988 as Asante Akim South District, which was carved out from the former Asante Akim District.