Asante Agona Manhene Nana Frimpong Anokye Ababio passes away

General News of Saturday, 25 June 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has been informed of the sudden demise of Omanhene of Asante Agona.



On June 20, 2022, the elders of the Agona Traditional Area were at the Manhyia Palace to officially inform Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II about the death of Omanhene of Agona Nana Frimpong Anokye Ababio.



Nana Frimpong Anokye Ababio (formerly known as Dr. Daniel Kwasi Berkoh) was born in Ghana in September 1942. He is the Paramount Chief of Agona Asante Traditional Area. He holds a BA (Hons) in Geography from the University of Ghana, Legon.



He obtained a Master of Arts (Geography), with specialization in Economic Geography, from the University of California (UCLA), USA in 1970. He further went on to obtain an MPhil and PhD (Geography) with specialization in Location Theory and Planning from Columbia University, USA, in 1974. In 1985, he obtained a Diploma in Economic Development Planning from The University of Tashkent, USSR.



Nana Anokye Ababio has extensive experience in both the public and private sectors of the economy. He is a member of the National House of Chiefs and an Adjunct Lecturer at GIMPA. He remains the chairman of the Finance Committee of the National House of Chiefs, a position he has held since 2013.



Nana Frimpong Anokye Ababio has contributed immensely to Ghana’s economic growth and development through his extensive participation as chairperson/member of several boards and committees of national importance over the past four decades.



He served as – Director, Land Valuation Board (1988-1998); Director, Administration and Finance Committee, West Africa Examination Council (1982-1995); Director, Science and Policy Research Institute (1994-2002); Director, Central Regional Development Commission (1992-1997); Director and Head, Multilateral Sector, Ministry of Finance (1993-2000); Director, Policy Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Division, Ministry for Private Sector Development (2001-2002).



Nana has also served in varying capacities on several national steering committees. He was the Chairman, National Poverty Reduction Programme Management Board (1996-2000); Chairman, Steering Committee of the Renewable Energy Services Programme (1998-2000); Member, National Technical Advisory committee on 2000 population census (1997-2000); Member, Ghana National Committee on Agenda 21 for Sustainable Human Development (1995-2000); Member, Technical Committee on National Employment Policy (1994-2000); Chairman, Ghana National Fire Service Council (2007-2009). He was a Dean of Students at GIMPA from 2004 to 2008.



Nana is an expert subject advisor on Public Finance Management and a thought leader on Management, Capacity Building and Leadership. He has extensive research experience having written and published several papers on Economic issues, Geography and Leadership.



He is also a distinguished honorary member of The Research Board of Advisors, The American Biographical Institute and a Distinguished Fellow of the Distinguished Scholars of Africa.