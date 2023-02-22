Asamoah Gyan, Muntari, others visit Atsu’s family, sign book of condolence

General News of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

Source: atinkaonline.com

Ghanaian Football player, Asamoah Gyan and his brother, Baffour Gyan, on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 visited the family of Ghana’s fallen Hero, Christian Atsu.



This was two days after the body of the international footballer was flown into the country.



Aside from Asamoah Gyan, Sulley Muntari, Agyeman Badu, Haminu Dramani, and others from the football fraternity, others also visited the home of Atsu to commiserate with his family.



They all signed the book of condolence to show their support for the family in such a grieving time.



On Monday, February 20, 2023, football legend Abedi Ayew, known professionally as Abedi Pele, and his family visited Astu’s family to mourn with them.



Almost all the footballers who went to the family house of Atsu were seen taking photos with his twin sister, Christiana Atsupie Twasam.



Christian Atsu, 31, was a victim of the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria.



He played for his current team, Hatayspor, the day before the 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck.The devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria about two weeks ago claimed the lives of over 46,000 people.



11 days after the incident, Atsu was still missing, but on the 12th day, he was found dead.



This news broke the hearts of many—not just the family of Atsu but the entire nation, especially the football fraternity both nationally and internationally.



On Sunday night, February 19, 2023, Atsu’s body arrived in Ghana via Turkish Airlines.



His body was received by the family and a government delegation led by the Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia.



Atsu has been known for his philanthropic works, which include supporting prisoners, helping people further their education, and buying booths for local players each year.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Government has promised to give Atsu a befitting state burial.



Astu is succeeded by three children and a wife.