Asamankese: Suspected robbers attack passengers, several commercial cars

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Suspected armed robbers Monday morning allegedly robbed commercial drivers and passengers on the Asamakese road.



Some of the passengers told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the armed men held them hostage for more than an hour and robbed them of their valuables.



The passengers indicated that the armed men physically assaulted those who had no valuables on them.



The victims revealed the armed men blocked the road and robbed several buses and commercial cars.



One of the drivers [name withheld] said he had to hide his phone in his anal region but saw several others lose their valuables.



He said no one was shot, but they lost their money including, his Ghc2,000.



The driver noted he was traumatised by the incident but happy he survived.



The armed men, he stated, fired several warning shots to scare them.



The suspected robbers, he concluded, escaped before the Police arrived.