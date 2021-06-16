Asafohene to establish community bank to reduce poverty

Regional News of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: Jacob Agyenim Boateng, Contributor

The chief of Asafo in Kumasi and Akwamuhene of the Kumasi traditional council, Akyeamfour Boakye Agyemang-Bonsu II, has advocated the establishment of ‘community banks’ across the country adding that plans are far afoot for him to establish one vibrant Community Bank with his jurisdiction aimed at reducing poverty and also to ensure accelerated development.



Known in private life as William Kojo Agyemang Bonsu, who was also the former Manager at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Secretariat, in Bonn, Germany, is of the view that, setting up community bank in the community will enhance rapid socio-economic development and also reduce poverty drastically.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with OTEC News’ reporter Kwame Agyenim Boateng at his Palace at Asafo on Tuesday June 15, 2021, Akyeamfour Agyeman Bonsu II added that, the bank aims at focusing on giving soft loans to the youth, as well as micro businesses under his jurisdiction to ameliorate the sufferings of the populace.



According to Akyeamfour Agyeman Bonsu II, that banking sub sector will become a growing and a vibrant part of the Ghanaian economy adding that "the disbursement of credit facilities will help in improving the living conditions of the beneficiaries and create employment for our teeming youth and as well help in inculcating the habit of savings in our communities".



"Chiefs in Ghana have a major stake in complementing any government of the day in creating more opportunities for the youth", he noted



"Being the gateway to all communities in Ghana, the role of Chiefs should be prioritized in the needs assessment of all developmental projects” he said.



Touching on other sectors of the economy, such as education, security, health among others, the chief also vowed to unite his subjects in a bid to chalk massive development in the community.



He bemoaned the rate at which some people litter around in the community and urged all to be responsible in making the country clean



The German-based Ghanaian scientist was installed as the 22nd chief to serve on the Akwamu Stool in February 2020.



Asafo Boakye Agyemang Bonsu in 2020 succeeded Asafo Akowua II who was destooled by the Asantehene over charges of gross misconduct.