Asafo Assemblyman registers 300 residents under NHIS

Regional News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Assembly Member for Asafo Electoral Area in the Kumasi metropolis, Hon Ernest Okai, has registered 300 residents under the National Health Insurance Scheme in the Ashanti region.



Those benefiting from the free scheme are the residents from Asafo BB/Bayakasoa, who are most vulnerable and financially challenged to access the scheme, according to Hon Okai.



The registration exercise that happened on Monday, March 14, 2022, was in collaboration with the Subin office of the National Health Insurance Scheme.



“These people are isolated from the electoral area, most of them are jobless and financially challenged to register for the scheme so I thought it as a matter agency to assist them access free health care,” he said.



He added that “the quality healthcare of my people are paramount in my development agenda at Asafo and will make sure my electorates have free access to the government free health”.



Hon Okai during the exercise hinted at setting up an educational scheme to assist the brilliant but needy children in the area at the primary level, to enable them also to access the government Free SHS Policy.



“The scheme will offer scholarships to the brilliant but needy children at the basic level, both private and public, to further their education at the secondary level,” he said.



Some of the beneficiaries were pleased with the registration and thanked the assembly member for his decision to support their health needs.