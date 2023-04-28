Asabke to file appeal against death sentence on May 2 – Lawyer

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 28 April 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Lawyers for convict Asabke Alangde, the former Station Master of Bolga-Kumasi-Ayamfuri Lorry Station who has been sentenced to death by hanging are expected to file an appeal by May 2.



A seven member jury panel which comprised of four ladies and three men unanimously returned a guilty verdict against him for conspiracy.



Gregory Afoko, a farmer and Asabke, Station Master at Bolgatanga-Kumasi Lorry Station have pleaded not guilty to two charges of conspiracy and murder following the death of New Patriotic Party’s Upper East Regional Chairman, Adams Mahama, following an acid incident.



In what many have described as “bizarre”and “shocking” how an individual can conspire with himself, there have been calls for the jury system to be scrapped.



Andrew Kudzo Vortia, Lead Counsel for the convicted Asabke Alangde told EIB Network’s Legal Affairs Correspondent, Murtala Inusah, that they will file an appeal against the death sentence by “Tuesday, May 2.”



“One cannot ‘conspire ‘ against himself. The jury goofed. It’s bad law to convict one person for conspiracy and the other not convicted on the same set of facts and charge,” Lawyer Vortia pointed out.



While wondering the basis the jury arrived at a unanimous decision on Asabke, Counsel said “We are wondering whether they were really in court and heard all the evidence given in court.”



Lawyer Vortia said “By (his client) merely accepting a lift on a motorbike being ridden by the Ist accused (Afoko) is not sufficient for the jury to come to that conclusion.



He concurred with the Attorney General’s call for the jury system to be looked at and for him, it should be abolished.



“I strongly advocated the jury system to be abolished because majority of them are either inattentive and don’t understand the process."



Jury verdict



The seven-member panel on Thursday, April 27, unanimously found him guilty of the offense of conspiracy for murder but returned a 4:3 verdict for him for murder



For Gregory Afoko, the jury which comprised four ladies and three men also returned a 4:3 not guilty verdict in his favour on both counts of conspiracy and murder.



Justice Afua Merley Wood, a Justice of the Court of Appeal said per the law, said, a 4:3 means it is a “Hung jury” and Afoko must be Retried before another jury.



Before passing her sentencing, the judge said. “Asabke Alangde, the men and women you have chosen to try you have found you guilty of conspiracy,” the court informed him.



Asabke in his last words to the court said, “I have not done anything. I’m pleading with the court.”



Justice Wood while passing her sentence said, “You are sentenced to death by hanging. May God have mercy on your soul.”