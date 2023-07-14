As petitioner in 2012, did you expect Alan, Apraku to mount the box? – Bawumia asked

Politics of Friday, 14 July 2023

PV Jantuah, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) communications team has taken on Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia over recent claims that he has sacrificed for the party citing his 2013 appearance as star witness in an election petition case.



Bawumia was one of three petitioners including his boss president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Jake Obetsebi Lamptey, the then-chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



They wanted the 2012 elections, won by John Dramani Mahama annulled citing infractions in the voting, counting and collation process.



Bawumia on his flagbearership campaign has referenced his 20212 court appearance as a sign of sacrificing for the party when it was not fashionable to do so.



In reacting to the claims, Jantuah, speaking on Angel FM (July 12) asked who else should have been asked to mount the dock if not Bawumia in his position as a petitioner.



“During the 2012 election petition hearing, there were three petitioners, Nana Akufo-Addo, Jake Obetsebi Lamptey and Dr. Bawumia. So, was he expecting Alan Apraku or Kwabena Agyapong to go and sit in the dock?



“You are the petitioner …,” he stressed.



Jantuah also called out members of the Vice President’s team stating their incompetence was exposing Bawumia to attacks over non issue.



“His team are highly incompetent and day-by-day, they are opening the man up to be butchered. How can Opare Ansah and Gideon Boako sit on Okay FM and say that Bawumia is running his campaign with his own funds?” he quizzed.



He went on to challenge Bawumia to make available the source of his campaign funds if he really means business.





A message to Bawumia and his team.

