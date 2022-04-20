'As if there's no God, as if he is angry with me for something' – Heward-Mills on son's death

General News of Wednesday, 20 April 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The founder and presiding Bishop of the Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC), Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, has said his son’s death makes it look “as if there is no God” and “as if God is angry with me over something.”



“Look at me standing here; my son is dead: as if I don’t pray, as if there’s no God, as if God is angry with me for something…” he said at an Easter Sunday church service.



He, however, expressed confidence based on 1 Corinthians 15:22 that he would see his son again one day.



1 Corinthians 15: 22 says: “For as in Adam all men die, even so in Christ shall all be made alive”.



Using the scriptures, Bishop Heward-Mills told the congregation: “So, all our brethren who are gone, we are going to see them again and I believe I’m going to see my son again, he’s going to be made alive again one day”.



Dr David Heward-Mills, the first son of Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, died in the United States after a short illness during the Easter holidays.



He was 31.



David Heward-Mills was a Research Physician at Shriners Hospitals for Children in Galveston.