As he honoured Nkrumah, Akufo-Addo honouring Mills with Asomdwee Park redevelopment - Koku

General News of Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Atta-Mills Institute has stated that the late Prof. John Evans Atta-Mills is being honoured even in his death for the honour he gave late Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



According to him, the decision by the late President in declaring the birth date of late Nkrumah as a holiday was remarkable and a great honour to the memory of Dr. Nkrumah.



Mr. Anyidoho believes that honour he gave Dr. Nkrumah is being replicated by President Akufo-Addo through the redevelopment of the Asomdwee Park.



The late President John Evans Atta Mills in 2009 declared September 21, a statutory public holiday in Ghana, to immortalise the country’s founder, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, whose birthday falls on that day.



The late President exercised the powers conferred on him by the 1992 Constitution, under Executive Instrument (EI), to take effect that year.



The former Communications Director at the Presidency, Mr Koku Anyidoho, told had said that the declaration of the day as a public holiday was in line with the President’s pledge in his State of the Nation address to Parliament to declare September 21, the birthday of Dr Nkrumah, as a statutory public holiday.



He said the declaration was also an indication that the government was not paying lip-service to the celebration but was committed to making the day not only successful but also memorable.



At the end of its 13th Ordinary Summit in the Libyan town of Sirte, the African Union (AU) also adopted the centenary birthday celebration of the founder and first President of the Republic of Ghana, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, as a continental event.



The current administration has declared the date as Nkrumah’s memorial day.



Recounting the event, Koku Anyidoho stated that the late Mills is being honoured today because of what he did in the past.



He said: “President Atta-Mills set aside 21st September to honour Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah’s date of birth. President Akufo-Addo is building the Asomdwee Park to honour the memory of President Atta-Mills. He who honours; shall be honoured. God bless our Homeland Ghana. Ghana First”.