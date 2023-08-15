As former Deputy Minister of Finance, you should know better – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu jabs Ato Forson

Politics of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has criticized the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, over the Minority's recent call for the immediate resignation of the Governor and Deputy Governors of the Bank of Ghana (BoG).



According to Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Ato Forson should avoid entangling national matters in "partisan politics," reminding him of the responsibilities that come with his former role as deputy finance minister.



Speaking during an interview on Oman FM on Monday, August 14, the Suame lawmaker voiced concerns around the issues concerning the central bank stating that it should not be subject to the divisive nature of party politics.



He highlighted that Ato Forson's past experience in the position of Deputy Minister of Finance should have equipped him to understand that the operations of the Bank of Ghana.



“We should not make everything about NPP and NDC. Ato Forson should have known better because he has held the position of Deputy Minister of Finance before and knows the operations of the Bank of Ghana.



“So, if you politicise issues of the BoG, it is not good for the country,” myjoyonline.com quoted him to have said in the interview.



He clarified that the legal requirement is solely for the BoG to furnish Parliament with information regarding foreign exchange receipts, a mandate that he noted the Bank has consistently fulfilled.



The Minority, led by Dr. Ato Forson, called for the resignation of Dr. Ernest Addison governor of the Bank of Ghana, and his deputies in the aftermath of allegations of financial mismanagement within the Bank of Ghana. The opposition MPs claimed that the central bank's losses, amounting to ¢60 billion for the year 2022, warranted the Governor's resignation. Additionally, they accused the Bank of Ghana of failing to transparently report its activities to Parliament.



The Bank of Ghana, in response, attributed the recorded losses to the government's domestic debt restructuring activities and the depreciation of the cedi.







