As Nayiri’s grandchild I’m writing because sometimes it takes a child to tell a King the truth - Ayariga

General News of Saturday, 26 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

“As a lawyer, I am also qualified to proffer legal advice to my grandfather, even if he has not asked me for one. Don’t forget that it took a child to be candid to tell the King that he was naked. Kings need their grandchildren around them. Those misleading my grandfather should put a stop to it. Your legal dishonesty will undermine the great reputation of the Mamprugu Kingdom, as it now is...”



The above are some of the words of Bawku Central Member of Parliament Mahama Ayariga in an official statement he released following an earlier publication by MyNewsGh.com regarding the Bawku Peace process from the Nayiri, the overlord of Mamprugu.



The Bawku Central MP issued the statement in a direct reaction to the overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional area Na Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga who had earlier issued out a letter to President Akufo-Addo disputing the finality of a 2003 Supreme Court ruling.



The 2003 Supreme Court had put finality to the Bawku Chieftaincy dispute and had also ruled that no court should entertain any more suits about the matter, according to Mr. Ayariga who also alleged that some lawyers were misleading the Mamprugu overlord.



“I do not take the decision to author this response lightly. Especially given that the original communication is purported to be coming from my grandfather, the great Na Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga, the King of Mamprugu. As a lawyer, I am also qualified to proffer legal advice to my grandfather, even if he has not asked me for one.” He wrote.



“Don’t forget that it took a child to be candid to tell the King that he was naked. Kings need their grandchildren around them. Those misleading my grandfather should put a stop to it. Your legal dishonesty will undermine the great reputation of the Mamprugu Kingdom, as it now is. The Supreme Court has said that the Kingdom no longer extends to Bawku Municipality, Garu District, Timpaane District, Zebilla District, Pusiga District, Binduri District and the entirety of Kusasi land. This may be most unfortunate but Kingdoms rise, expand and sometimes reduce in size.” He added.



There have been renewed clashes in Bawku recently. The Ministry of Chieftaincy issued a statement supporting the 2003 ruling recognizing the overlord of the Kusaug Traditional area as Bawku Naaba and the same was repeated by President Akufo-Addo which the Nayiri is objecting to after legal advice.