Artist portays Adom-Otchere, Akufo-Addo relationship in controversial sketch

If pictures are worth thousands of words, then artworks should definitely speak even more volumes. And that is what a Ghanaian artist, Bright Ackwerh, has done with his latest piece of creation, depicting what can be termed a ‘bootlicking’ portrait.



In the portrait that has been shared by the artist on his social media pages, a gigantic Paul Adom-Otchere, with a pout on his face, is seen planting a kiss on a really minuscule Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Nana Akufo-Addo is actually in one of the palms of the controversial journalist, his pants down and bent over, with his buttocks facing Paul.



It is no news that Paul Adom-Otchere has been in the news lately for his editorial on the Paramount Chief of the Asogli Traditional State, Togbe Afede XIV, after the latter endeared a lot of plaudits from Ghanaians for returning an amount of GH¢365,392.67 paid to him as ex-gratia.



“I did not think the payment was made to trap me, as is being speculated.



“I believe it was paid to everybody who served on the Council of State. However, I thought that extra payment was inappropriate for a short, effectively part-time work, for which I received a monthly salary and was entitled to other privileges. So, I was very uncomfortable with it.



“After weeks of trying, I obtained advice on how to refund inappropriate payments to the State, and on March 4, 2022, I made the refund into the Controller & Accountant General’s Department Suspense Account at the Bank of Ghana,” Togbe Afede wrote in a statement explaining his decision to return the money.



Beyond this specific incident, Paul Adom-Otchere has been criticised by many including social media users for several other editorials he has done in the past, on his Good Evening Ghana program on Metro TV.



This is also because many of his critics believe he uses his position as an influential journalist to trumpet the incumbent government’s propagandist agendas.



It is worth mentioning that the journalist is also an appointee of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government, serving as the Board Chairman of the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL).



