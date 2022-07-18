Arrogance and disaffection for Akufo-Addo’s cost John Boadu – Dr. Amoako Baah

Politics of Monday, 18 July 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

Political Scientist and a renowned member of the NPP, Dr. Richard Amoako Baah has expressed satisfaction about the calibre of newly elected national executives of the NPP.



The former lecturer of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) was speaking to Piesie Okrah in an interview when he expressed happiness about the defeat of John Boadu as the General Secretary of the NPP.



He said John Boadu became complacent and disregarded party structures in most of his duties.



To him, John Boadu was gifted the General Secretary position by President Akufo-Addo by eliminating Kwabena Agyapong from the position ahead of the 2016 elections.



“Because of this, the disaffection for him stemmed from Akufo-Addo,” Dr. Amoako Baah said on Ka Wadwen on TV XYZ.



He also mentioned that the unrest that happened in the party during the branch and constituency elections contributed to the downfall of John Boadu in the just-ended NPP delegates conference in Accra.



“People did not get forms to buy…Party Chairmen were tossing people. Sometimes, people will go to buy forms and will be informed a party chairman’s dog is dead so they can’t get them…All this nonsense didn’t help,” he lamented.



John Boadu lost the position last Saturday to Mr. Justin Frimpong Koduah, alias JFK in the keenly contested election held at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The legal practitioner who is also the Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), polled 2,857 votes to beat Mr. Boadu who obtained 2,524 votes.



The total votes cast were 5,556.











