Arresting pastors will make you an enemy of God – Pastor warns IGP

The Lead Pastor of Dunamis Christian Shop, Prophet Suglo Prosper, has advised the new Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, against arresting prophets.



Prophet Suglo in an open letter said arresting prophets will only make the IGP an enemy of God.



The prophet admitted that he likes what the new IGP is doing by trying to fix the country from his angle but he believes going after prophets for speaking God’s revelations is not right.



According to Prophet Suglo, Christianity and men of God are not the problems facing the country.



He wrote: "Sir, I'm not against what you are doing but it is very risky to attack the PROPHETIC Ministry sir. This is a wrong tool. Sir, the Problem of this nation is not the men of God or Christianity sir sit upright sir are you now telling God to bring You proof? Aaaaaaaaa Mr IGP Dampaare what proofs does God owe you, sir? I'm not Supporting some acts and behaviour of some of the Prophets but Sir you can't judge them through that it might be how God called them. Who am I to judge another manservant?"



He added that the IGP cannot ask pastors to provide proof of their prophecies because God does not owe him any of that.



He admonished the IGP to put a stop to the act before it’s too late.



Prophet Suglo’s statements come at the back of the arrest of Prophet Stephen Kwesi Appiah popularly known as Jesus Ahoufe for prophesying that Shatta Wale was going to be shot on October 18, 2021.



Jesus Ahoufe has been granted bail following his arrest.





