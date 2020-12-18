General News of Friday, 18 December 2020

Arrested NDC protesters granted GHC100k bail each

Some NDC demonstrators

30 protesters who were arrested during their mammoth demonstration at the premises of the Electoral Commission Thursday, have been granted GHC 100,000 bail with one surety each after facing an Accra High Court.



This was made known to GhanaWeb by the lawyer of the protesters, Xavier Sosu after the court proceedings Friday, December 18, 2020.



The 30 arrested demonstrators were charged with unlawful assembling, and failure to notify the police before hitting the streets to register their displeasure on the election results.



Their case has however been adjourned to January 25, 2020.



On Thursday, December 17, some NDC supporters thronged major streets leading to the Commission’s head office, burnt car tyres, pelted stones at security personnel and buildings around the EC's office.



Their demonstration caused heavy vehicular traffic around Ridge and its environs.



The police, however, managed to disperse the crowd using a non-lethal riot control management approach and water canons.





