Arrest warrant issued for woman who labelled Okyenhene, others as 'criminal gang'

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ayensuano District Court has taken a significant step in the case involving Gertrude Oppong, who allegedly made derogatory remarks about the Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin and the Okyeman Land Protection Taskforce.



The court has issued a bench warrant for her arrest after she failed to appear before the court on two occasions.



Gertrude Oppong is facing trial for allegedly making offensive statements against the overlord of the Akyem Abuakwa State and the Okyeman taskforce during a press conference held in Asuaba on behalf of about 20 communities.



The accusations include labelling the chief and the taskforce as a criminal gang and expressing displeasure over the alleged seizure of farmlands and destruction of farms.



The court, presided over by His Lordship Joseph Mensah, adjourned the case to April 18, 2024, and issued the bench warrant for Gertrude Oppong's arrest.



Counsel for the complainant, Prince Frederick Nii Ashie Neequaye, emphasized the seriousness of insulting persons in authority without provocation, cautioning against such behaviour and urging respect for others.



