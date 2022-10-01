Arrest, prosecute Wontumi, ordering him to stop work not enough - Dr. Apaak

General News of Saturday, 1 October 2022

Clement Apaak, Member of Parliament for Builsa South, has asked the Lands Ministry to go beyond simply ordering Akonta Mining Limited to halt operations in the Tano Nimiri Forest in the Western Region.



The lawmaker believes that the Ministry should take action to arrest and prosecute Bernard Antwi Bosiako aka Chairman Wontumi and anyone else involved.



He claimed that the company in question is conducting mining operations in violation of the Mining Act.



As a result, he wants the police and the Attorney-General to conduct additional investigations and prosecute the company and its directors and officers.



On September 30, the Lands Ministry ordered mining company Akonta Mining Limited to halt operations in the Tano Nimiri Forest.



This came after two people were shot at Samreboi in the Western Region after a group of youth allegedly prevented Akonta Mining Limited personnel from sending more mining equipment into the Tano Nimri Forest reserve.



Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, is the NPP’s Ashanti Regional Chairman.



Dr. Apaak stated that the directive was insufficient and that the company’s directors, including an NPP party official, should be prosecuted and punished.



“Wontumi is mining in a forest reserve, arrest and prosecute him, you are directing that his company be made to cease forthwith by the same Forestry Commission which has looked on. Is he above the law? What fight, it's a hoax, party hia sika!”