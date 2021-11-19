Arrest persons who attacked my people – Okper chief to police

Regional News of Friday, 19 November 2021

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

The Divisional Chief of Okper in the Yilo Krobo Traditional Area in the Eastern Region, Nene Odjorpeme Nanekey Terkpertey Ofori Agor IX, has accused the police in Somanya of failing to arrest perpetrators of an attack on innocent citizens of Okperpiem.



He accused several high profile political figures of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and some chiefs in the Yilo Krobo Traditional Area of instigating the attacks on the people.



Supporters who were outdooring a rival divisional queen mother for Okper through the principal streets of the town on Monday allegedly attacked some residents of Okperpiem, opposed to the installation of the new queen mother, wounding three persons in the process.



The assailants were said to be wielding guns, cutlasses, machetes, clubs and other offensive weapons attacked the residents, shot and beat any person they came across leading to the injury of the three who were rushed to the Atua Government Hospital with one being referred to the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua.



Accusing the police of being complicit in the disturbances, the people of Okperpiem led by the Chief registering their displeasure over the inaction by the police to arrest the perpetrators of the attack said they were unhappy with the security agency’s failure to take the necessary action.



“The Somanya Police, till date, have not commenced investigations into this matter,” the chief noted. “It is evidently clear that, the Police cannot investigate this particular incident, because they are complicit in this matter.”



The chief also accused the police of failing to visit the victims of the brutalities at the Hospital to ascertain their various conditions including one said to be receiving treatment at the Koforidua Regional Hospital.



Nene Agor IX who accused the political leadership and Municipal Security Committee (MUSEC) of failing to act on their concerns said the administration of the municipality was now in the hands of “miscreants” and further accused them of having “interests” in the whole matter.



He described the attack on the people as an attack on the whole of Yilo Krobo State and called on the people to rise up to salvage their territory.



He said: "The attack on Okperpiem is an attack on Yilo and Yilo Krobo citizens must rise up. The time has come for us to salvage our town from greedy and wicked people.”



He also called on the Ghana police service to arrest all perpetrators involved in the attacks



“I call on the Ghana Police Service to arrest all suspects involved in this wicked act, investigate and possibly prosecute them,” said the traditional leader and further called on “neutrals” to mediate in the differences.



“I call on all who are not directly involved in Yilo Krobo Chieftaincy matters to stay neutral and impartial for them to play mediation role in resolving this matter.”



One of the victims, Nyumutse Daniel a resident of Akutunya, a suburb of Somanya narrated how he was beaten with clubs by his assailants. “They attacked us on the way with sticks and stones.



We first went to the police station and requested for a police form but they told us they had none and further directed us to the hospital for treatment without the police form,” he said in an interview.