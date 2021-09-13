Arrest of Owusu Bempah, taxi driver proactive policing – Manasseh Azure Awuni

General News of Monday, 13 September 2021

• Manasseh Azure Awuni has commended the police for 'proactive policing'



• The police on Sunday arrested Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah for creating videos with threats



• The suspects are to appear before the court today



Manasseh Azure Awuni, an Investigative Journalist, has stated that the arrest of Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah and three others must be commended.



According to him, it is a great sign of progress when “lawless people cannot threaten the lives of others or act with impunity because of their closeness to political power.”



The Ghana Police Service, on Sunday, September 12, arrested the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International for creating “multiple videos containing threats, the brandishing of a weapon and the assault of some police personnel.”



According to a widely circulated circular, Rev Owusu Bempah was arrested together with three other suspects namely; Michael Boateng, Frederick Ohene and Nathaniel Agyekum, on Sunday, September 13, 2021, at his church premises.



The police indicated that, two other suspects are currently on the run and they [police] are pursuing them.



The police explained that, Rev Owusu Bempah and the three others were “being detained for further investigations over the creation and circulation of multiple videos containing threats, the brandishing of a weapon and the assault of some police personnel.



“After critically analyzing the said videos and based on intelligence gather, the police embarked on an operation on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the premises of the church to arrest the suspects.”



Also, Felix Ansah, a 35-year-old taxi driver was also arrested for his alleged involvement in what they say are several murders.



The taxi driver confessed during a television interview on September 2, 2021.



“The Police have commenced investigations into claims made by one Felix Ansah, a 35-year-old taxi driver, in an interview he granted on Onua TV, September 2, 2021, where he alleged that he had killed several persons for ritual purposes,” the police statement read in part.



Reacting to this on his Facebook timeline, Manasseh Azure Awuni wrote, “I've read a statement from the Ghana Police Service that one of the untouchable men in our republic, Isaac Owusu Bempah, is in police custody with three of his accomplices. Other accomplices, the police statement said, are on the run. The statement said they'd be put before court today.”



He added, “it will be a great sign of progress when we get to a point where lawless people cannot threaten the lives of others or act with impunity because of their closeness to political power.



“The IGP and the Ghana Police Service must be commended for acting on the viral video involving Owusu Bempah and his associates. I'd read an earlier statement that said a taxi driver who had confessed on television to taking part in murders has been picked up following the interview.”



“That is proactive policing. And it's good,” Manasseh Azure Awuni stressed.



