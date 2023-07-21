Arrest of Bugri Naabu’s employees: NIB should get their priorities right – Dr Bonaa

General News of Friday, 21 July 2023

Security and safety analyst, Dr Adam Bonaa has reacted to the reported arrest of two employees of New Patriotic Party member Bugri Naabu by officers of the National Bureau of Intelligence.



According to Dr Bonaa, the arrest of the two individuals who were reportedly picked up in connection with leaked audio recordings in which some senior police officers were plotting the removal of the current Inspector General of Police is inimical to the Whistleblowers Act.



“If these two persons associated with Bugri Naabu have been arrested then I will say that it is unfortunate. I say so because we have what we call the Whistleblowers Act and that act protects whistleblowers. That act even makes provision for whistleblowers to be compensated. So my point is that if these persons indeed have been arrested because of the leaked police tape; these police officers who were planning to oust one of their own and to also to wreck and destroy this country... then one would say that if these people were the ones that recorded the tape then we should rather be patting these people on the back, compensate them and congratulate them rather than arresting them,” he told GhanaWeb.



Bugri Naabu on Thursday, July 20, 2023, during an interview with Oyerepa TV’s Kwesi Parker Wilson revealed that two of employees had been picked up by officials of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) for questioning.



According to the party stalwart, his personal aide and receptionist were picked up while they were on their way to the office in connection with the said leaked tap.



In a series of secret recordings leaked to the media, some senior police officers were captured courting the support of Bugri Naabu for the removal of Dr George Akuffo Dampare from office.



The officers who touted themselves as pro-NPP emphasised the party stands no chance in retaining power with Dr Dampare in office.



But according to Dr Bonaa, the actions of the NIB under the circumstance leaves much to be desired and thus implored the state security agency to do the right thing.



“It will be good to know what their crime is because if these people who are captured on the tape are walking free then why would anybody arrest these two people who have been detained for doing what? When we have a law that should be protecting them,” he said.



“Yes they should get their priorities right because you are the National Intelligence Bureau. My point is that why would you arrest the whistleblower? What they have done is to arrest the whistleblower and the suspected person that the whistle was blown on are rather walking free. They should get their priorities right. I think that what they are doing will lead to people who might have information that could destroy this country might refrain from putting this information out there to stop persons who might want to cause harm to the country,” Dr Bonaa added.



