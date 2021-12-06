Arrest my impersonator – Man whose certificate was used to get soldier in military urges IGP

General News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Douglas Kwadwo Awarf, the man at the centre of the subject of impersonation by one of the witnesses in the ongoing case of an attempted coup plot in the country, has broken his silence, speaking about the troubles he has been encountering since that revelation was made.



On November 3, this year, GhanaWeb reported on how a military man by the name Sergeant Sulley Awarf, who is a witness in the coup plotting case, revealed to the court that he used someone’s certificate to enroll into the Ghana Armed Forces.



He explained that he had a Second Class diploma in Woodwork from the Bechem Technical Institute in 2004, after having entered the school with his JSS certificate.



The sergeant, who was planted among the coup plotters to capture videos of their activities, admitted this during cross-examination in court.



But Douglas Kwadwo Awarf has broken his silence on the matter, calling on the Inspector General of Police to have Sergeant Sulley arrested.



He explained how devastating an effect this impersonation has had on his personal life and those of his family.



“I have had the privilege of following court proceedings in the High Treason case currently before the High Court, Accra (Financial Division 2) where my impersonator is Prosecution Witness 3 (PW3). As a matter of fact, PW3 admitted during cross examination that he did not join the Ghana Army with his own certificate.



“Please note that because I have become aware of the developments or issues surrounding my impersonation by this serving soldier of the Ghana Armed Forces, my family house at Bechem, my parents, my former schools etc., in recent weeks have been inundated with visits by security personnel including soldiers, policemen, BNI officers etc., all in an attempt to compromise me or my family or the school authorities,” he said in a petition written to the IGP and made available to GhanaWeb.



Douglas Awarf continued that this act of impersonation is also greatly affecting his ability to live peacefully without having to look over his shoulders constantly.



“That by virtue of this impersonation and its associated misconduct by the said soldier, including his further admission during cross examination that he shot and killed someone in self-defense at Nsakina (on the Accra-Nsawam road), myself and my entire family are being accused of murder.



“That my life is now under threat because of some utterances by officers doing the bidding of my impersonator, that the conduct of the suspect (my impersonator herein, his agent, assigns or officers/employers) will clearly bring the administration of justice into disrepute and ought to be checked,” he said.



He therefore called on the IGP to help save the situation by getting his impersonator arrested.



“I am therefore humbly requesting for your timely intervention to arrest my impersonator and have him prosecuted,” he wrote.



Meanwhile, back in court, a hard drive containing audio-visual recordings of activities of the alleged coup plotters standing trial at a High Court has been admitted as evidence amidst objections by lawyers for the accused persons.



The lawyers of the accused had argued that their objections were grounded on the originality, authenticity, and relevance of the recordings, as well as breach of the accused persons’ right to privacy, reports citinewsroom.com.



These reasons, however, were not enough to convince the court even as it ruled that the said recordings pass the admissibility test.



Also, the court, presided over by Justice Serwa Botwe, said that since the matter is in the public interest, relative to the seriousness of the charges, it was exercising its discretion under Article 18 of the Constitution, admitting the secretly recorded audio and videos.



Ten persons, including three civilians, six military personnel, and a senior police officer, are facing charges of treason felony and conspiracy to commit treason felony in a case where they are alleged to have wanted to throw the country into a state of instability, destabilize the state and to topple the government.