Arrest leader of Young Patriots for lying to Police – Minister

Regional News of Thursday, 17 March 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah has directed the police command to arrest the leaders of the Young Patriots, a volunteer group sympathetic to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) for lying to the Police command to seek a permit for an unwarranted demonstration in the region.



The Minister further directed the police at Ejisu to arrest all the leaders of the group for lying about the real intent of their demonstration.



The Minister gave this directive in an interview with Hello FM, a Kumasi-based media outfit on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.



The volunteer group was founded and led by John Ampontuah Kumah, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ejisu Constituency.



The leadership of Young Patriots last week wrote to the Ejisu Police command to seek permission to organize a victory walk.



According to the group, the motive for the victory walk was to thank NPP members and sympathizers in the Constituency for electing them as polling station executives in the just ended 'pseudo elections' which was conducted in the wee hours without being sanctioned by any of the election committee or the Constituency executives.



During the interview, the worried Regional Minister quizzed if what transpired on the streets of Ejisu Wednesday, March 16, 2022, qualified to be a 'victory walk'.



Mr. Simon Osei Mensah condemned the actions of Young Patriots and their founder, John Ampontuah Kumah, and registered his displeasure with the event that was targeted at ousting the Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. S.O Frimpong judging from the placards displayed at the event.



The Regional Minister expressed his displeasure with the MP for Ejisu, John Ampontuah Kumah, who is also the Deputy Minister for Finance for sanctioning the demonstration.



According to the Regional Minister, plans are far advanced and a date has already been fixed to resolve the impasse between John Ampontuah Kumah and S.O Frimpong after the MP reported the case to him (Regional Minister)