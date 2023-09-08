Arrest killers of Akanyele within two weeks – Upper East NDC to Police

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 8 September 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Upper East Regional Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has given the Ghana Police Service two weeks ultimatum to arrest the killers of Mr. Willams Akanyele, the former Regional Vice Chairman of National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The Deputy Regional Youth Organizer, Operations, Samson Samari indicated in a press release that the heinous incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, September 7, 2023.



Below is the full statement



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Upper East Regional Youth Wing of the NDC Condemns Assassination of Former Regional Chairman



September 7, 2023



The Upper East Regional Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) expresses deep sorrow and outrage over the tragic assassination of Mr. Willams Akanyele, our former Regional Vice Chairman. This heinous incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, September 7,2023.



We are still grappling with the shock of this loss and demand immediate action from the Ghana Police Service and other state security agencies operating within the region. We implore them to launch a thorough investigation to bring the perpetrator(s) of this heinous crime to justice.



Adding to our distress, on September 6, 2023, our former Vice Chairman was in Sirigu for his usual party and family activities for a funeral, only to be assassinated within the confines of his own room. This distressing event reinforces the urgency of a comprehensive investigation.



It is disheartening to note that, just a few weeks ago, on August 27, 2023, an attempted assassination was made on another colleague, Comrade Martin Ariku, the Constituency Chairman for Binduri, within the sanctuary of his home. These incidents underscore the heightened need for security in the Upper East Region.



We hereby issue a two-week ultimatum to the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies in the region to swiftly apprehend the perpetrator(s) responsible for these acts. Failing to do so will result in stronger actions from our side.



Rest assured, we will not waver in our pursuit of justice for our fallen comrades.



Sign

Samson Samari

Deputy Regional Youth Organizer, Operations

0247016819