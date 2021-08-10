Arrest everyone who breaks the coronavirus protocols – Henry Quartey to MMDAs

General News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has directed all Metropolitan Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to arrest, fine or prosecute individuals or groups who breach the Covid-19 protocols.



Mr Quartey also directed the MMDAs to collaborate with their respective Police Commanders and other security apparatus to ensure that all activities associated with social gatherings are held in open airs spaces and within the duration of two (2) hours.



“There should be mandatory adherence to all Covid-19 Safety protocols at all events, at all times, in any pubic place and space in the region,” he directed in a release copied to DGN Online.



The Regional Minister also called on all security councils in the various Assemblies to embark on routine checks at public places including schools, lorry stations, especially in ‘trotros’ and the markets to ensure that there is strict compliance to the protocols.



“All Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies should with immediate effect reactivate their District Pubic Health Emergency Management Committees in the fight against the pandemic. All MMDAs should as a matter of urgency start their sensitization programs on Covid-19 and its safety protocols as a wakeup call for all,” he directed.



Mr Quartey assured the public that the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) would continue to play its supervisory role with random spot checks on all public bans and appealed to the traditional, political, religious and opinion leaders to be at the fore front of the campaign in order to curtail the steep increase in new Covid-19 cases in the Region.



Ghana has confirmed 409 new cases of Covid-19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 108,226 and an active case count of 6,969 as at today. The Greater Accra Region tops the regional chart with 58,026 confirmed cases of Covid-19.



