Arrest chiefs flouting road safety laws – Otumfuo to MTTD

General News of Monday, 1 November 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has directed the Road Safety Authority and the Police Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) to discharge their duties devoid of fear or favor.



Otumfuo who is displeased with the increasing road fatalities and indiscipline among private and commercial vehicle drivers directed the security agencies to arrest any Chief or person who flouts the road safety regulation irrespective of the person’s status in the country.



“It has come to my attention that Nananom is part of indisciplined vehicular driving in the region. The police and road safety officials are afraid to arrest them because they have my photo and Manhyia stickers embossed on their cars. Note that my sticker is not a license and I have not directed anybody to use my sticker as a driving license for which reason they feel big to stop at police checkpoints,” he said.



Otumfuo added that “Police and National Road Safety Authority, I haven’t issued out any paper to you that my sticker is a license so do your work. If you see any chief driving without insurance simply arrest him nothing more.”



He added “I don’t have any sticker embossed on my car therefore if you arrest a person and the person says he is from Manhyia because my picture is embossed on his car, bring him to the palace and let see if that car is mine’’.



Otumfuo gave the order over the weekend when personnel from the road safety authority paid a courtesy call on him at Manhyia Palace.