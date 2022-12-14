Arrest, charge Asiedu Nketiah for testifying without pink sheets – NPP Vice Chair

General News of Wednesday, 14 December 2022

The Second Vice Chair of the Greater Accra Regional arm of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is demanding the immediate arrest of the national chairman hopeful of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, for challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election at the Supreme Court even though they had no pink sheets to back their case.



According to Mr Eric Nartey Yeboah, the incumbent General Secretary of the NDC appeared before the court when he was aware the party had no collated results for the 2020 election.



This, in his view, was deception.



Mr Yeboah made this demand in an interview with Classfmonline.com while reacting to a leaked tape that captured Mr Nketiah confessing to some party delegates in the Ashanti Region that the NDC had to contest the election results in court without the collated results because its IT system crashed.



In Mr Yeboah’s view, the NDC’s aim for going to the court was to denigrate the person of the Electoral Commission chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensa.



They wasted the time of the state, the court, the EC and for that matter Ghanaians, he noted.



What business had the NDC going to court when they knew they had no results, he queried



He argued that the petition was targeted at destabilising the country and called on the Inspector-General of Police to arrest Mr Asiedu Nketiah.



Mr Yeboah said even though the NDC’s election petition had no legs to stand on, the party’s leadership presented the issue to the court anyway to waste the nation’s time.



“If they did not have documents, how did they conclude that they won the last elections?” he asked.



“The NDC had no evidence of vote-padding but went to court to attack the integrity of the EC chair,” he stressed.



He called on the lawyers of the EC to take steps to sue Mr Asiedu Nketiah for mounting the witness box to impugn the integrity and reputation of the EC chair.



“The actions of the NDC General Secretary at the court must be dealt with to serve as a deterrent to others since election disputes have the potential of destroying the peaceful fabric of the country,” he added.