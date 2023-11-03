Arrest anyone who disrupts NPP election in Kusaug area – UE/R REGSEC to District Security Councils

Politics of Friday, 3 November 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Upper East Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has ordered the arrest of any person who disrupts the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) flagbearer election slated for Saturday, November 4, 2023, in the Kusaug Traditional Area.



The REGSEC has directed all District Security Councils (DISECs) and the Bawku Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) to liaise with their respective Police Commanders and the Military to ensure that such acts are not tolerated.



The directive by the REGSEC follows an intel that some persons in the six (6) constituencies of the Kusaug Traditional Area are threatening voters with mayhem during the upcoming NPP delegates conference



“You are further advised to arrest and deal with persons who flout the law in connection with the upcoming event. The public should also be informed to report to the security agencies, any form of threats on their lives,” a statement signed by Andrews Akumbutum, Deputy Director, Admin, on behalf of the Regional Minister said.