Arrest Wa Chief for aiding and abetting flogging – Maurice Ampaw

Regional News of Monday, 6 June 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Private Legal Practitioner, Maurice Ampaw, has called on the Ghana Police Service to arrest the Wa Naa for giving the order for the flogging of two lovers in the community after their sex tape was leaked online.



From the legal perspective, Maurice Ampaw argued because the Wa Naa gave the order for the flogging, the police should hold him accountable and detain him just like they have done the person who meted out the punishment.



“The Wa Naa aided and abetted the situation because he gave the order for the lovers to be flogged. The Wa Naa was trying to instill discipline in those two who were obviously indisciplined, and to prevent others from doing same. The IGP should go and arrest the Wa Naa if he has the balls,” he told Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political talk show.



The lawyer who is advocating for the release of persons who flogged the lovers has pledged to defend the people of Wa, a position different from what the Ghana Bar Association. “Free these innocent people who were instilling discipline. I will defend the people of Wa and all who flogged up the two.”



The two young lovers were allegedly involved in a sex video scandal that went viral following circulation by a third party who got access to the female’s mobile phone.



This resulted in the flogging of the two-person in the full glare of the public.



Each person was subjected to 20 lashes at the forecourt of the palace, a punishment that is in line to the traditional rules of the people of Wa.



After the punishment was meted out, the police picked up a number of people who took an active part in the act.