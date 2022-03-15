Arrest Prof. Atuguba over coup comments - Nkrabeah Effah Dartey insists

General News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Legal practitioner, Captain Nkrabea Effah Dartey (Rtd), has said that he is surprised the Dean of the University of Ghana School of Law, Prof. Raymond Atuguba has not been invited by the police over his coup comments.



“He should be arrested by now,” the former military capo said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, ‘Ghana Montie’.



Prof. Atuguba’s looming coup comments came at a forum organised by Solidare Ghana on Tuesday.



“We do not want a coup in this country. Yet, I fear that if we do not act quickly, we may have one on our hands very soon,” he said whiles expressing concern about Ghana’s current socio-economic conditions.



However, Captain Retired Nkrabea Effah Dartey said Ghana is not ready for a coup regardless of the hardship.



“These coup comments in recent times are not the best. We have to build a culture to let the citizens have confidence in the constitution. Coup is out of the question, completely out of the equation. Never!” he lamented.