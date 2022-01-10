Army reports ASEPA boss to IGP over 'fake news' post on Presidential jet use

General News of Monday, 10 January 2022

The Ghana Armed Forces, GAF, have reported a case of a malicious allegation leveled against it to the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, for further investigation.



The allegation involves the alleged misuse of the Presidential jet as publicly communicated by Mensah Thompson, the Executive Director of the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability, ASEPA.



He authored a Facebook post over the weekend alleging that children of a relative of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had used the presidential jet on a 10-day shopping trip to the United Kingdom.



GAF in a statement reacting to the issue described the allegation as “untrue, frivolous and without any basis.”



“We additionally wish to state that the said aircraft has not been to Europe for a very long time and this publication is, therefore, a figment of the author’s imagination. The allegations can easily be verified since there is always a task order for the movement of the Ghana Air Force platforms,” the statement added.



The report to the IGP was contained in the final paragraph of the release signed by Andy La-Anyane, Acting Director of Public Relations.



It read: “In view of the seriousness we attach to such malicious publications, the issue has been referred to the Inspector General of Police for further investigations.”



Meanwhile, the ASEPA boss, on Sunday issued a retraction of his allegation after what he said was discussions with people close to the matter.



He also apologized to the Ghana Air Force stating that it was not his intention at any material moment to attack the institution.