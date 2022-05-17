Armstrong Esaah files nomination to contest Central Regional Secretary of NPP

Politics of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Armstrong Esaah, the Corporate Affairs Director of National Service Scheme has firmed up his intentions to contest the Central Regional Secretary position of the New Patriotic Party after filing his nomination.



On Monday, May 16, 2022, dozens of NPP supporters in the Central Region accompanied Armstrong Esaah to officially notify the party of his resolve to contest the above stated position.



Addressing the press and party faithfuls after submitting his documents, Armstrong Esaah said that it would be an ‘honor’ done him if he gets the confidence of the regional delegates to be their secretary.



Whiles appealing to the delegates to trust him with their votes, Armstrong noted with conviction that his experience, loyalty and dedication to the party which is exemplified in the various positions and works he has done for the party would be enough to get him the position.



“It is a privilege to have yet another opportunity to humbly submit myself to be considered by the great kingmakers (delegates) of the Central Region for the Regional Secretary position. I do so with a humble heart and an unwavering conviction that there is nothing more politically fulfilling than the honour of serving your party to enhance its administration and put it in great stead to break the eight.



“I am convinced that the region will consider my vast political experience, years of hard work and contribution, knowledge, skills and vision to endorse me to take up this all- important position as the party’s Central Regional Secretary,” he said.



He encouraged the delegates to vote for him and that he will partner with other executives to make the Central Region swing in the favor of the NPP.



“As an indigene of Gomoa Eshiem in Gomoa West Constituency in the Central Region of Ghana, I have the assurance that together we can continue to enhance the fortunes of the party in the region”, he said.



Read his full statement below



Armstrong Esaah is a man of outstanding and unblemished political track record who has over the years truly demonstrated readiness to serve CENTRAL REGION-NPP as the next Regional Secretary.





It all commenced when I immersed myself in the party’s work as a young boy, which endeared me to the rank and file of the party in my hometown and the constituency at large.



1. As a foot soldier in the Gomoa West Constituency, I was appointed to lead the dawn broadcast and advance team in the 1996 parliamentary and presidential elections, which ultimately helped to mould and nurture me into a superior political communicator.



2. I am a dyed-in-the-wool, true-blue patriot and this reflected when in 1999 I was unanimously elected as the Gomoa West Constituency Secretary and, in collaboration with other constituency executives, worked assiduously for the election of President John Agyekum Kufuor in the year 2000.



3. I was overwhelmingly re-elected as the Gomoa West Constituency Secretary in 2003 during the Party’s internal elections and together with colleague party members defeated Hon. Ama Benyiwa- Doe, a real titan of the NDC fame during the December 2004 elections. It took the young ARMSTRONG ESAAH as the Secretary of the New Patriotic Party through hard work, tenacity, effective and efficient administration and superb management of the Party in Gomoa West to snatch the seat for the first time from its powerhouse by 63.20% with Joe Kingsley Hackman as a candidate and also won the presidential elections for the first time by with 61.44%.



4. As a student activist at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), I was appointed the UCC TESCON Public Relations Officer (PRO) in the first year, elected UCC TESCON Secretary in the second year and elected UCC TESCON President in the third year and appointed Central Regional TESCON Coordinator for the 2008 Elections.



5. I was also appointed a member of the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) of the 2008 campaign by the Danquah Institute. Together with some senior colleagues like Hon. Abu Jinapor now (MP & Minister of Lands and Natural Resources), Hon. Dr Steve Amoah, now (MP for Nhyiaso), Alhaji Ibrahim Adjei now (at the Office of the President) and others, we led a massive drive through media and public communication to galvanize the energies and votes of the masses of our party membership.



6. Furthermore, I had the opportunity to serve as the Special Assistant to Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, MP for Assin Central. I am convinced that my dedication to duty and untiring commitment to the party endeared me to Hon. Kennedy Agyapong to offer me the honour to serve as his Special Assistant. I believe strongly that Hon. Kennedy Agyapong realized my potential and affirmed me as a person with tact and diplomacy, good judgment, and a sense of purpose and discretion. With its heavy responsibilities and other leadership roles, this position has enhanced my capacity and prepared me adequately to take up this enviable position as the Central Regional Secretary.



7. As a consultant to KONRAD ADENAUER STIFTUNG (KAS), I, in collaboration with other partners, have trained party members in twenty-nine (29) constituencies in the country including Assin North, Gomoa East, Mfantseman, Ewutu - Senya West, Cape Coat South and Asikuma - Odoben - Brakwa constituencies at no cost to the beneficiary constituencies. The participants, mostly constituency executives and many other party functionaries were taken through a Performance Review, preparation of Strategic Plans and development and implementation of Action Plans. As a consultant, I have also facilitated numerous planning workshops and teambuilding exercises for the New Patriotic Party.



8. I am the former General Manager of Ashh FM, a subsidiary of KENCITY Media Ltd. and the Founder and Chairman of Ashh FM PEOPLE’S FORUM.



9. I am a management professional with experience spanning over a decade in both, the public and private sectors with high proficiency in corporate communication. Currently, I am the Director of Corporate Affairs for the Ghana National Service Scheme (NSS) responsible for all the Public Relations (PR), Image Building and Communication efforts of the Scheme.



It is another period in the party's history to break barriers, break the 8 and recapture the lost seats. To achieve victory, we must elect a tried, tested and proven scribe with exceptional communication, managerial and administrative skills.



Theodore Engstrom many years ago, said, “The goal of every leader is to make things happen”



My goal is to work in tandem with other executives to put in place a fully functional, more effective, all-embracing, transparent and better working administration of the party in the region. This drive is a significant conduit for the authority of governance to be renewed in the NPP to continue the transformation agenda. Our legacy stands a high risk of ‘sudden death’ if the authority of governance is not renewed in the NPP.



Everything in this world is about leadership; so, leadership is the cause and every other thing is the effect. Election 2024 is a call for result-oriented leadership and enhanced strategic planning backed by masterful execution for the victory we all desire. The task ahead of us is arduous and requires a regional scribe with the master plan, the winning attitude, and the implementation strategies to lead the party to break the 8.



I, therefore, commit myself to discharge my duties diligently when given the nod as the Central Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party for victory in 2024.





#POSSIBLE TOGETHER



Thank you.



God bless NPP



God bless Central Region God bless Ghana



ARMSTRONG ESAAH

ASPIRING CENTRAL REGIONAL SECRETARY OF NPP