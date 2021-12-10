Armstrong Esaah declares interest in NPP Central Secretary position

Politics of Friday, 10 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Armstrong Esaah, a leading member of the New Patriotic has firmed up his interest in the Secretary position of the Central Regional branch of the party with an official declaration.



Reports have been rife that Armstrong Esaah, upon advice from some members of the party in the region, was leaning towards running for the position and he has now confirmed those reports with an official declaration of intent.



In a statement, the Corporate Affairs Director of the National Service Scheme said that he has taken up the challenge of contesting the position due to his ‘innate’ desire to help solidify the party’s stand and popularity in the region.



He highlighted his imperious contributions to the growth of the party in the region and espoused reasons why he deserves to be the honour of serving the party.



Armstrong Esaah also gave detailed information about his academic and professional background which positions him above competitors.



“I hereby declare, by this statement, my intention to run for the position of the Central Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming 2022 Regional Elections of the Party. My conviction to contest the position stems from an innate desire to see more formidable and robust political activities towards victory 2024 for the New Patriotic Party.



“I believe my inclusion as a Regional Executive will offer me the opportunity to strategically deploy my knowledge, experience, skills and resources collaboratively towards winning the next presidential and parliamentary elections in 2024 and also enhance the day to day administration of the party machinery at the regional level,” parts of his statement read.



The New Patriotic Party, per its timetable is expected to hold its regional executives’ election in April 2022. The regional elections will precede the national executives elections scheduled for June, 2022.



Read Armstrong Esaah’s declaraton statement below



