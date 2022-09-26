Armed soldiers shoot four men, two JHS students in Bibiani

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 26 September 2022

Armed soldiers have stormed the township of Bibiani and fired gunshots resulting in injuries to four men and two teenagers.



According to a report by Onuaonline.com, the soldiers stormed the town, chasing after some illegal miners who had gone to mine in some old pits belonging to Mensin Gold Bibiani Limited.



The two teenagers said to have been hit by stray bullets fired by the soldiers are 17-year-old Eric Antwi and another 16-year-old boy who received shots in his ribs.



The two boys are said to be Junior High School students preparing for their Basic Education Certificate Examination.



The four adults who were also shot include 31-year-old Fusseini Issah, Kwadwo Agyapong alias Baako who sustained four shots and one Bewu.



The two teenagers are said to be receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



The recent incident comes on the back of the rancour between residents of Bibiani and Mensin Gold Bibiani Ltd.



Meanwhile a police investigation has been launched following the shooting incident.



