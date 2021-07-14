Armed robbers shoot woman to death in Kumasi

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A woman believed to be in her early 20s has been shot dead by armed men at Maxima Junction in Kumasi.



Reports say two suspected armed robbers on a motorbike gunned down the lady and fled with her mobile phone at about 9:30pm on Tuesday.



She was seen in a pool of blood bleeding from gunshot wounds in the chest and was rushed to the KNUST Hospital for treatment.



She was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival.



A report of the incident has been filed with the police.



No arrest has been made yet.



