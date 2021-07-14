You are here: HomeNews2021 07 14Article 1308940

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Disclaimer

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Armed robbers shoot woman to death in Kumasi

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

The lady was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital The lady was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital

A woman believed to be in her early 20s has been shot dead by armed men at Maxima Junction in Kumasi.

Reports say two suspected armed robbers on a motorbike gunned down the lady and fled with her mobile phone at about 9:30pm on Tuesday.

She was seen in a pool of blood bleeding from gunshot wounds in the chest and was rushed to the KNUST Hospital for treatment.

She was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival.

A report of the incident has been filed with the police.

No arrest has been made yet.

Join our Newsletter