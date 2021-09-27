Armed robbers rob poultry farm in Adeiso

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 27 September 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Suspected armed robbers have attacked a poultry farm at Obeng Yaw in the West Akim District of the Eastern Region.



Reports gathered by Rainbowradioonline.com indicate that the workers of the farm were attacked and assaulted by the armed robbers.



They were tied with ropes after the armed men allegedly inflicted cutlass wounds on them.



The armed men, after tying the workers, reportedly stole cattle, fowls, and other farm animals.



They first attacked the security at the post and then went on to attack the workers stationed to man the farm.



The Adeiso Police is currently investigating the matter.



All the poultry farmworkers and the security man Lawei have been sent to the Adeiso government hospital.