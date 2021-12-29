Armed robbers killing us, we need your help - Motor riders in Awutu Senya West appeal to IGP

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Okada riders in the Awutu Senya West constituency have appealed to the Inspector-General of Police George Akuffo Dampare to deploy personnel to the area to help maintain law and order.



The riders are bemoaning the high rate of armed robbery and snatching of their motorbikes.



According to the riders, these criminal elements have targeted riders.



The riders told Rainbow Radio’s Nana Yaw Asare that the suspected criminals hire the services of the riders and use the opportunity to rob them.



Some are attacked and in extreme cases, some of the riders are murdered.



They, therefore, want the Police Service to intensify patrols in the area.



They want more personnel to be deployed to the area to help maintain law and order.



The riders also slammed District Chief Executive Joseph Aidoo, claiming that he has failed to show leadership.



In their view, the DCE who is the leader of the regional security council must show leadership by eliminating these suspected criminals from the area.