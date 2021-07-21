Armed robbers kill young nurse on Bolga-Bawku road

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

A nurse with the Bawku West District Hospital has been shot dead by armed robbers on the Bawku-Bolgatanga Road in the Upper East Region region.



This was confirmed by the Upper East Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service ASP David Fianko-Okyere.



The nurse who doubles as a musician Ishmael Pumi Bashiru also known as Prince Pumi is said to have been attacked by the armed robbers at the Tilli stretch of the Bolgatanga-Bawku road.



The 31-years-old was shot in the face severally and had to be rushed to the Bawku West Hospital but was later transferred to the Tamale Teaching hospital where he passed on.



Reports in the local media indicated that Prince Pumi as he is affectionately called was driving to Bolgatanga for the Sallah festivities when he met his untimely death.



He was said to have driven into an attack on other road users but tried to find a way to run away and that infuriated the armed robbers who shot him.



The news has left several individuals who enjoyed his music and affable personality dumbfounded.