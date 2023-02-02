Armed robbers kill gold dealer, wo others in Wassa Amenfi East

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 2 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Western Region



The Western South Police Command is investigating a robbery incident that happened at Wassa Ntwitinain the Wassa Amenfi East Municipality that led to the death of three people.



A gold dealer whose name was given as Red was attacked by the robbers few minutes after selling his gold on Wednesday evening around 7pm.



According to reports, he struggled with the robbers but was overpowered by the robbers who shot and killed him.



One person who works with the gold dealer came to the scene after hearing the gunshot but was also shot.



After these shootings, the robbers picked up gold and money in the office.



Upon seeing that community folks were coming after them, the robbers shot into the crowd and one man in a "trotro" on his way to Dunkwa, got killed by a stray bullet.



A special police team comprising investigation, intelligence and operational officers have been deployed to beef up security in the town and surrounding communities.