Armed robbers gun down security officer at Adansi rural bank

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Source: starrfm.com

Armed robbers have gunned down the security officer at the Adansi rural bank at Atonsu in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi.



The officer was shot dead Wednesday, October 6, evening in a robbery operation.



Police from the Atonsu divisional command has arrived at the Bank premises to pick the lifeless body of the security officer while investigations have commenced into the robbery incident.



This comes barely 24 hours after robbers shot and robbed a man in broad daylight in Cape Coast on Wednesday.



The victim believed to be in his 60s was shot in the leg by four men on two motorbikes at the Coronation Junction in Cape Coast in the Central Region.



The thugs are to have trailed the man from a bank to a hardware shop, where he was going to purchase some building materials.



Eyewitnesses said the robbers did not show any signs of committing the heinous crime as two of them alighted to follow the victim into the hardware shop.