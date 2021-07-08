Armed robbers besiege Kufuor's hometown leaving resident with gunshot wounds

General News of Thursday, 8 July 2021

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

A 70-year-old man identified as Michael Asumadu is currently nursing a gunshot injury after suspected armed men besieged Dabaa which happens to be the hometown of former President John Agyekum Kufuor in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region



The robbers were reported to have fired sporadically to scare residents in order to pave way for them to have a successful operation and succeeded in robbing mobile money vendors as well some provision shops in the community.



Scores of residents fled into the bush for their safety after the armed robbers started firing gunshots around at about 9 pm on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.



Some of in recounting their predicament in an interview with Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo complained bitterly about rising insecurity in the community, especially armed robbery.



According to the residents “about 3 mobile money vendors have been robbed and attacked by armed robbers within this year 2021”.



“The robbers fired gunshots when they realized people were in town at that time so they decided to scare us with the gunshots. They were two but they came out from a vehicle. The car moved after they got down,” they explained.



“One person was shot on the leg. We later came out of the bush and mobilized to go and save the man,” they revealed.



Abuakwa and Akropong Police Patrol teams were called to the community to protect lives and properties.



The man who was shot by the robbers has been admitted at Dabaa Hope Medical Center receiving treatment at the time MyNewsGh.com visited the community while police disclosed that the matter is being investigated.