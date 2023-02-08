Armed robbers attack gold dealer at Juaboso; bolt with GH¢500,000

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 8 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A gang of armed robbers attacked a gold-buying agent at Sehwi Juaboso in the Western North Region and made away with an amount of GH¢500,000 in his possession.



The armed robbers are reported to have attacked the victim whose name was only given as Stephen from the Jay Gold Buying Company around 8:00 pm on Tuesday, February 7. 2023.



According to citinewsroom.com, an eyewitness said the robbery happened at the time the shop was done with the day’s work and its workers were preparing to leave.



“The eyewitness said the robbers fired several warning shots and ordered one of the gold dealers who had the money in his car to hand over his car keys to them.



“Hesitating to comply, one of the armed men broke open the door glass with the button of his pump-action gun, took the money and bolted,” citinewsroom.com added.



The police at Sehwi Juaboso is yet to make any arrest in relation to the incident.



NYA/WA