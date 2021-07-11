Armed robber with 17 mobile phones nabbed at Tepa

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 11 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Police in Tepa in the Ahafo Ano North District of the Ashanti Region have arrested one Emmanuel Kofi Oko Afari, who is allegedly responsible for series of robberies in that area.



He was arrested on Thursday, July 8, 2021.



Items retrieved from the suspect include three single barrel guns, 17 mobile phones, two hunter’s torchlights, and an unregistered Apsonic motorbike.



The police have pledged to arrest his accomplices if they don’t heed the advice to turn themselves in.



The general public have also been called upon to volunteer and assist the police with any information that will lead to the arrest and subsequent prosecution of the accomplices.