Armed robber shoots fuel station attendant, steals unspecified amount of cash

Source: kasapafmonline.com

25-year-old Nicholas Anderson, a fuel station attendant at Star Oil Filling Station at Assin Adubease in the Assin South District of the Central Region is in critical condition after sustaining gunshot wounds in the arm in an armed robbery attack.



The bleeding victim was profusely rushed to St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu but was later referred to Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for further treatment.



Narrating the incident to Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan, Christo-Love, an attendant and present during the robbery attack said the incident occurred Saturday, May 21, 2022 around 8:25 PM.



According to her, the gun-wielding suspect who sneaked through the back door while wearing a black shirt and covering his face with a mask pointed the gun at her and marched her to his colleague (victim) in another room to surrender their monies.



The suspect in the process shot the victim during a struggle when he (victim) attempted to disarm him (suspect).



The suspect eventually made away with an unspecified amount of money.



A team of Police Officers at Assin Fosu led by the Crime Officer, DSP Daniel Kwabena Darkoh after hearing of the incident swiftly visited the crime scene and visited the victim at the hospital to commence an investigation into the matter.



No arrests have been made so far.



However, DSP Darkoh called on the people to remain calm and also assured them of their readiness to bring the perpetrators to book.



Meanwhile, the residents who were terrified by the incident blamed it on the constant darkness in the area.



They also appealed to the police to beef up security in the area since burglary theft and store breaking are on the rise.