Armed robber nursing gunshot wound arrested for stealing goats at Kasoa

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Three persons have been arrested for stealing goats and sheep at Agona Swedru



• One of the three, Edward Agyiri is said to have sustained a gunshot wound last week in a robbery operation



• The suspect has a criminal record and has spent several years in jail for various crimes



Police at Swedru in the Central Region have arrested three men for stealing some 12 goats and sheep.



The gang of three arrested by the police include one Edward Agyiri who is said to have sustained a gunshot wound after his gang engaged the police in a gun battle a week ago when they robbed some victims on the Sunyani Highway.



Adom news reported that the suspect who has a criminal record is an ex-convict and has been to jail more than once.



Agyiri is said to have spent four years in jail for stealing a car after which he went in again for two years after he butchered a young man and robbed him of his motorbike.



He was again found guilty of another crime and fined an amount of GHC1,500.



Despite his record, Edward Agyiri joined a gang that staged a robbery a week ago leading to him sustaining a gunshot wound.



While nursing his wound, the suspect and two others stole about 12 goats and sheep on Thursday but were unlucky and got arrested by the police.



The suspect and his two other gang members are being prepared for court while the wounded Edward Agyiri has been referred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for medical attention.