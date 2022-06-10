Armed robber jailed 16 years for attacking gold buyer

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 10 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Man poses as gold seller to rob buyer



Gold thief makes away with GHC15,000 and mobile phone



Isaac Addae to serve 16-year jail term with hard labour



A man found guilty of robbery has been handed a 16-year jail term by a court.



Isaac Addae according to the Ghana Police Service was arrested by the Sefwi Nketieso division after he attacked a gold buyer on Sunday, May 29, 2022.



The convict under the pretext of selling some gold to the buyer, pulled a knife on his victim when the buyer sent him to his room to weigh the said gold.



He ended up robbing his victim of an amount of GHC15,000 and a mobile phone after stabbing his victim.



Put before a court for the crime, Isaac Addae pleaded guilty to robbery charges and was convicted to a prison term of 16-years with hard labour.



The Ghana Police Service in line with his conviction, has shared images of Addae on its social media pages and has asked members of the public who can identify him in connection with other crimes to contact their nearest police station.



“Because Isaac Addae has been duly convicted and is no longer a suspect, we have displayed his images in line with our new standard operating procedure.



“Any member of the public who can recognise him in connection with other crimes, should kindly contact the nearest Police station for further action. We continue to urge the public to support us as we work to keep our communities safe,” the police said.