Armed robber jailed 10 years

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 7 May 2022

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a man to 10 years imprisonment in hard labour for robbery.



Ebenezer Anthony pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery and he was convicted on his own plea.



Meanwhile, two of his accomplices Frank Owusu alias Omor Naija, alias Oga Boakye, and Victor Kpana who denied the offence were granted a GHS150,000.00 bail with three sureties each and one of the sureties each should be justified with a land title deed.



They are expected back in court on May 10, 2022.



Two of their accomplices are on the run.



The prosecution had earlier told the Court that the complainant Abass Jammaldeen is a supervisor and a resident of Accra Hockey Pitch.



The prosecution said Anthony was a bus conductor while Owusu and Kpana were drivers.



On April 13, 2022, at about 1800 hours, the complainant closed from work at La, Accra and decided to go home, thus, upon reaching the section of the road near the Tema Station, he had a misunderstanding with a Trotro driver.



In the process, Anthony and Owusu together with two others, now at large, rushed to the scene and accused the complainant of being a thief.



The prosecution said Anthony and Owusu together with their accomplices, therefore, attacked the complainant and subjected him to severe beating, ignoring his plea of being innocent of the crime he was being accused of.



The Court heard that in the process, Anthony snatched the complainant’s handbag containing one iPhone 12 Promax cell phone valued at GHCS7,500.00, one CAT Android cell phone valued at GHS 3,000.00, one Nokia cell phone valued at GHS120.00, 450.00 cash and other personal effects. Anthony, together with Owusu and the two accomplices now at large, fled the scene.



Anthony, the Prosecution said, who is a bus conductor to Koana, in the company of one Joe, also an accomplice but now at large, later returned to Kpana with the complainant’s handbag and informed him of what transpired in respect of the said handbag.



Kpana after listening to them collected the money in the handbag from Anthony, took part of it and shared the remaining among Anthony, Owusu and the other two accomplices now at large.



The Complainant on April 16, 2022, with the assistance of an informant, arrested Anthony and handed him over to the Police. Anthony in his cautioned statement admitted the offence.