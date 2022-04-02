Armed men shoot and kill one, injure four others at Nkroful

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 2 April 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The youth of Teleku Bokazo a mining community in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region have been thrown into a state of sorrow after one of them was shot dead and four others injured by some supposedly armed men at Nkroful Magistrate court.



The deceased, Andrew Donkor, was among a number of young men who besieged the Nkroful Magistrate court earlier on Friday, April 1, 2022, after about 40 young men were arrested in a mining pit known to belong to Adamus Mines.



Narrating the incident to Empire News, Francis Nkrumah an eye witness recounts that at dawn on Friday, April 1, the youth had gone to the pit to mine but unfortunately they were apprehended by some armed men believed to be have been hired by Adamus mines, however, he and several others were able to escape. He said that after those arrested were whisked away, the others in the community appealed to the chief of the area to intercede on their behalf.



He says the chief immediately placed a call to one of the managers of Adamus mines who indicated he was away in Takoradi so he directed the chief to call one other person.



According to the eyewitness, the chief again called the other manager of Adamus Mines who admitted that such an arrest had been made however they did not assault them.



The chief further placed a call to the District Chief Executive of the area Hon Kwasi Bonzoh who promised to revert.



The young men who were arrested were later arraigned before the Nkroful Magistrate Court. Hence in the company of their chief and some elders of the town, they proceeded to the court. The Chief tried to plead on their behalf in court, however, while outside he took his phone to record visuals of what was happening. But he was later questioned by one of the armed men stationed in court. Within a spell of the moment, he heard a gun go off only to realize one of them had been shot in the chest. He said immediately they rushed the victim to the Eikwe Government hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. Some were also injured after they were pelted with stones.



It can be recalled that in December last year a young man from the same community was burnt to death allegedly by the private security of Adamus Mines.