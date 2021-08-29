Armed herdsmen allegedly attack security man

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 29 August 2021

Source: GNA

Four armed herdsmen have allegedly attacked a 46-year-old man who works as a security man at a poultry farm at Gomoa Adzentem in the Central Region and raped his 16-year-old daughter.



During the attack, the 16-year-old girl was shot in the hand, after which she was dragged into the bush and raped in turns by the four men.



Confirming this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Saturday, Inspector Evans Ettie, Deputy Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), said the incident happened about 2150hrs on Wednesday, August 25.



He said the girl was rushed to the Gomoa Potsin polyclinic, together with her father who was assaulted, for treatment.



According to Insp. Ettie, the police proceeded to the crime scene, conducted a thorough search and found three empty BB cartridges.



The Police is searching for the suspects who were on the run, while the victims were responding to treatment.



Investigations were still ongoing, Inspector Ettie added.



