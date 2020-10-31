Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 31 October 2020

Armed Robbers fire gunshots, rob businessman and traders in Kumasi

The robbers made away with cash

Traders operating at Kumasi Central Market, Dr Mensah, Kejetia and Ashtown have been robbed by armed robbers in broad daylight.



A businessman who went to cash money from a bank was attacked and robbed after the robbers fired gunshots.



The robbery operation which occurred on October 31, 2020, around 12:30 pm forced traders, customers and people around the scene to run for their lives.



Some of the traders in an interview with Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo said “the armed robbers stormed Dr Mensah, Kejetia, Central Market with guns and weapons. They ordered traders especially those operating in stores to give them their money.



“They fired gunshots when they saw one businessman coming out from the bank with money. They took away the money and fired gunshots which forced us to run for our lives,” the eyewitness narrated further.



Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Police Command has deployed a team to the scene.





